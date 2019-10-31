Persian Gulf states joined US in imposing sanctions on Iran

The blacklisted targets were announced by the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) nations--which also include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates--as US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin traveled in the Middle East to finalize details of an economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, Reuters reported.

All 25 targets were previously under sanctions by the United States, as it claims they are supporting Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), volunteer forces (Baseej) and Hezbollah.

