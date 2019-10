In his Instagram account late on Wednesday, he referred to the situation in Yemen, saying that yesterday in Yemen, the US and Saudi Arabia forced the prime minister to resign and failed, as they are currently struggling in quagmire of Yemen.

Today in Lebanon and Iraq, they also launched the same project of chaos and destroying governments that the new copy of political terrorism will undoubtedly fail, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish