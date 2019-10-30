FM Zarif leaves Geneva for Tehran

Zarif arrived in Geneva late on Tuesday night to take part in foreign ministerial meeting of Astana Process talks.

He wrapped up his two-day meeting late on Wednesday and departed for Tehran.

He sat down for talks with Russian counterpart prior to the trilateral meeting with the Russian and Turkish counterparts.

Zarif and Switzerland State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl on Wednesday explored avenues for promoting Tehran-Bern relations.

During the meeting held in Geneva, both sides exchanged views on regional issues and Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif also attended the quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, Turkey and UN in Geneva focusing on the establishment of Syria's Constitution Committee.

At the end of the meeting, he answered questions posed by the reporters.

