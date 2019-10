The 120-minute animation ‘The Last Fiction’ by Ashkan Rahgozar, the short film ‘Tattoo’ directed by Farhad Delaram and the documentary ‘Finding Farideh' Co-directed by duo Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataei will vie at the prestigious event.

The 92nd edition of the event is set to take place in the US on February 9, 2020.

