Tehran has close, strategic ties with Ankara

On Wednesday evening at the 90th National Day of Turkey, Mahmoud Vaezi extended congratulations to the Turkish government on behalf of the Iranian government and nation on the occasion of Turkey's National Day noting that Turkey is our good friend and neighbor.

The official went on to say that Iran and Turkey are two countries that have been living together peacefully for the past 400 years while sharing a border of about 500 kilometers.

The Chief of Staff of the Presidential office highlighted that the two countries of Iran and Turkey had much in common in cultural and historical terms, saying, "You almost do not witness sections where the two countries have no common ties and have not worked together. These partnerships are the best capital for both governments and the people of both countries to have excellent relationships.”

Vaezi emphasized that Iran's policy is close cooperation and deep relations with all its neighbors, stating that among its neighbors, Iran has close and strategic relations with Turkey. The two Presidents have close and fraternal relations and have met 12 times over the last 6 years.

The Chief of Staff of the Presidential office, meantime, said that Iran's views on international developments are close, noting that the two countries’ cooperation is not only bilateral but also regional and international. Both countries oppose the US and Western use of sanctions. We oppose unilateralism and try to solve the problems through diplomacy.

Vaezi also pointed to the Astana process and its role in the region and expressed that the successful international model we have presented is the Astana process between Iran, Russia, and Turkey, in which the three countries were able to manage the Syrian crisis. Given the regional situation and the presence of terrorists, what matters for us is the security of Turkey and Iran and the security of the borders, and this is one of the issues of the two countries' talks. We are glad today that Turkey's problem with Syria is resolved.

9455**2050

