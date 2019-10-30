Rouhani congratulates anniversary of Turkey's Independence Day

The President in his message on Wednesday underlined that the decade-long developments in the region and the prominent role played by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Turkish Republic in helping resolve the issues have indicated that the accompany of the two major neighboring countries can be instrumental in ensuring the peace, security, and stability of the countries in the region.

In a message addressed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated him and the people of the country on the occasion of the anniversary of the Turkish Republic's Independence Day.

Fortunately, the historical, friendly and fraternal relations between the two nations of Iran and Turkey have always been growing, the president underscored.

The establishment of the High Council of Cooperation and regular meetings of that council, as well as the holding of various specialized committees, such as the Joint Economic Commission, the Joint Commission on Transport and the Strategic Committee on Agriculture, have boosted bilateral relations, the president stated in his message

In this message, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran wished health and success, prosperity and felicity for the people of Turkey.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish