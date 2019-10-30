Turkish envoy: Ankara attaches great importance to enhancing ties with Tehran

Turkey's diplomat said Wednesday evening at the 96th National Day of Turkey that Turkey has always had good relations with its neighbors and friends, and has attracted friends, and scared foes.

The Turkish ambassador to Tehran emphasized that "we attach great importance to relations with Tehran because of our historical ties and our very close ties with Iran", and said that he is pleased to convey the Turkish president’s warmest greetings to the Iranian government and nation.

Ors also said of the Turkish invasion of northern Syria that the Turkish government launched a Spring of Peace” operation in northern Syria to crack down on terrorism that struck Turkey for 40 years. The operation is limited and targeted and will continue until the desired result is achieved.

"Our main goal is to fight terrorism, which has killed thousands of our soldiers and civilians, as well as inflicted billions of dollars in damages and financial costs, to bring peace and stability to the region and maintain the territorial integrity of Syria and the outbreak of the terrorist government in the region," he said.

Turkey's National Day Ceremony was held at the country's embassy in Tehran on Wednesday with Iranian officials and foreign diplomats residing in Iran in attendance.

Chief of Staff of Iranian President's Office Mahmoud Vaezi, Head of the Persian Language and Literature Academy Gholam Ali Haddad Adel and Secretary of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission Bahman Hosseinpour, as well as a number of state and military officials, attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by diplomats, military and business affiliates of foreign countries residing in Iran, including Russian ambassador to Tehran Levan Jagarian and ambassadors of South Korea, Ecuador, and Austria, as well as Iranian businessmen.

