Dezful; Pristine treasure of world heritage’s grandeur

Any destruction of the cultural and historical monuments is a threat to its identity, Abdul Mahdi Mostakin said on Wednesday at the third "Dezful; City of Four Seasons" in the Sheikh Ansari hall of Islamic Azad University.

He said that each clay monument is worth hundreds of oil wells, and said that every modern city in the modern world owes its protection to its historical context and its tangible and intangible heritage structure.

He emphasized the need to preserve the cultural heritage and stated that children will forget their dialect as the cultural heritage is destroyed, in which case they will have no cultural identity.

Some cities like Yazd, Kashan, Isfahan, and Tabriz were vigilant about preserving their cultural heritage, but others have been dreaming for a thousand years, said the official.

Mostakin said that Kashan did not make any progress in tourism until 20 years ago, but now its 700 historic houses have been rented for 2 years and tourists can easily walk around the city.

Describing Dezful as one of 10 Iran's foremost cultural heritage cities, Mostakin reiterated that cities are ontologically divided into heritage-based and poor heritage elements, although Dubai is poor in terms of heritage with the start of an approach from 30 years ago has become one of the world's tourism zones.

He added that heritage-based cities have the best conditions for attracting tourists, adding that these cities are in three axes of tangible, intangible and natural heritage.

