The cinematic work has been written and directed by Hamed Shayesteh.

The movie narrates the life of a hunter who is preoccupied with his nightmares.

Abbas Parniani, Golshid Bahrayee, Reza Azad, Reza Shajiei as well as Shahnaz Hashemi are among the cast members of the film.

The Lift-Off Sessions' winner is scheduled to be announced on November 4.

