German Cultural Week; opportunity to introduce Shiraz' capacities

Addressing the meeting of the Islamic Council of Shiraz on Wednesday, Haidar Eskandarpour referred to the problems that now exist in the foreign policy of different countries, and noted that in the current situation where many countries have serious challenges in international relations, many big cities of the world have adopted a policy of fostering friendship between cities in the form of twinning pact.

Germany is one of the countries with significant cultural potential in common with Iran, he said. Given the fact that the Federal Republic of Germany, as a country with a deep cultural background with Iran, has provided a very good opportunity for enhancing communication between metropolises and resolving various issues, including in foreign policy and in particular on the Iranian nuclear deal.

Eskandrpour went on to say that the most important thing for "us is the utilization of the cultural opportunities of Shiraz on these occasions, which unfortunately has received little attention so far.

He described Hafez and Saadi as international and very valuable capacities in the city of Shiraz and highlighted that the reality is that "we have not used these enormous cultural capacities and the reputation of these great poets on the international stage.

The official also referred to Goethe the German poet, writer, artist, scholar, anthropologist, and philosopher as a corresponding capacity in Germany, and said that because of his indescribable fascination with Hafez, and his connection with Hafez, fortunately, there is considerable recognition in Germany of Hafez Shirazi.

