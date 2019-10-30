New prototype "Farpad" UAV given to military units

Commenting on the latest achievements of the Organization of self-sufficiency Jihad of the force in the field of design and manufacturing systems, UAV, Brigadier General Kiomars Heydari said that the Iranian Army's ground force had manufactured a new prototype of UAV "Farpad" and has been given to the operational units.

The commander noted that the drone has successfully passed the tests.

The high-ranking military official underscored that the hand-propelled UAV is used in the field of border surveillance and related operations, and said that the UAV is used to equip rapid reaction forces and intelligence units.

He emphasized that the Farpad UAV is equipped with an automatic pilot system and a portable ground station, adding that the UAV also has the capabilities in the field of electronic warfare and is capable of detecting visualizing targets.

Heydari stated that the ground force of the Army has a long history in the area of ​​UAVs, and today it has a variety of UAV systems, including radar evasion and UAVs capable of night flying and reconnaissance and combat.

The Ministry of Defense had showcased one of its newest drones, “Mobin”, at the Russian Air Show in August.

The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented the Mobin Military UAV as one of its newest products at this exhibition.

The UAV, which is three-meter-long and weighs 670 kilograms, can carry up to 120 kilograms of mission equipment.

According to information provided by Iran's booth at the Russian Military Exhibition, Mobin can fly up to an altitude of 6,000 feet and fly continuously with a speed of 900 kilometers per hour for up to 45 minutes.

