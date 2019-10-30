Arbaeen Trek greatest security operation in world

Brigadier General Qasem Rezai said on Wednesday that in this million-people march, more than 3.5 million Iranian pilgrims commuted from four designated borders in complete security, and despite potential insecurity in the region, there were no security problems for these pilgrims.

The official went on to say that crossing of over 550,000 pilgrims in just 24 hours was unbelievable for experts around the world that was accomplished with the accompany of the Iranian-Iraqi border forces during the Arbaeen Trek.

The Commander made the remark that according to estimates, the largest joint operation with the global impact between Iran-Iraq was carried out during the Arbaeen days, which is not tolerable for the hegemonic system and global arrogance.

Saying that no country like Iran has any peripheral and border threats, he said that however, thanks to the holy system of the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader, none of these threats will succeed and the military, law enforcement, and security forces will thwart all plots of enemies.

Meantime, Managing Director of Imam Khomeini Airport Company said there were 60 daily departures to Iraq from Imam Khomeini Airport on October 15 and 20; a figure that was 36 flights last year.

Ali Rostami said that in the Arbaeen flights last year, a record number of incoming flights from Iraq to Imam Khomeini airport was 36 flights, and stated that this year Imam Airport, registered the record of passenger transportation during the Arbaeen days.

Iran's cultural attaché in Iraq said that Arbaeen represents the acme of manifestations of unity between Iran and Iraq, which are not found in any other places.

Talking to IRNA, Gholamreza Abazari added that enemies' efforts to damage the two nations' unity is natural, noting that the Iraqi people have received the Iranian pilgrims with open arms and kept their homes open for them to offer services sincerely.

