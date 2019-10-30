Active participation of Iranian publishers in Turkmenistan Int’l Book Fair

Turkmenistan Book Fair is the largest annual gathering of publishers and writers in the Central Asia and Caucasus region. The exhibition features publishers from 20 countries, including Iran, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Russia, France, and the United States.

International Exhibition Coordination and Support Committee in cooperation with Al-Hoda International Publications and Iranian Cultural Attache Office in Ashgabat, as in previous years, has collected literary, artistic and cultural books as well as contacted our country's publishers and institutions for a better presence resulting in the presence of 7 Iranian publishers.

Iranian publishers participating in the exhibition include Al-Hoda Institute of Culture and Art and International Publications, Text Publications (Academy of Art), Bustan Book Publishing, Astan Quds Razavi Publications, Ferdowsi University Publications, Mokummoqi Farraghi Publications, and Silk Road Publishing.

It is hoped that, as in previous years, Iranian publishers will be actively involved in this exhibition and will present the honorable products of the field to pave the way for more familiarity of researchers, scholars with Iranian and Islamic culture and civilization, the discourse of the Islamic Revolution and Imam Khomeini's and the supreme leader of the Revolution’s ideas and guidelines and the introduction of the Iranian publishing industry.

At the 13th International Book Fair in Turkmenistan, countries such as Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, France, Kazakhstan, Poland, Korea, Albania, Turkey, the United States, Romania, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and China are participating, and Iran with seven publishers for the first time is taking part the event and along with the Islamic Republic of Iran's Cultural Attaché office booth in Turkmenistan will be active in the exhibition.

