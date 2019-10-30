Iran knowledge-based company exports domestically-built microturbines to Europe, Canada

Middle East Sanaye Davvar Moharrakeh company produced microturbines that generate power and exported them to Germany, the UK, and Canada.

Microturbines are 25 to 500-kilowatt gas turbines evolved from piston engine turbochargers, aircraft auxiliary power units (APU) or small jet engines, the size of a refrigerator.

Microturbines have around 15% efficiencies without a recuperator, 20 to 30% with one and they can reach 85% combined thermal-electrical efficiency in co-generation.

9218**2050

