Iran knowledge-based company exports domestically-built microturbines to Europe, Canada

Tehran, Oct 30, IRNA - An Iranian knowledge-based company has produced microturbines for the first time in the country and exported them to Europe and Canada. 

Middle East Sanaye Davvar Moharrakeh company produced microturbines that generate power and exported them to Germany, the UK, and Canada. 

Microturbines are 25 to 500-kilowatt gas turbines evolved from piston engine turbochargers, aircraft auxiliary power units (APU) or small jet engines, the size of a refrigerator. 

Microturbines have around 15% efficiencies without a recuperator, 20 to 30% with one and they can reach 85% combined thermal-electrical efficiency in co-generation. 

