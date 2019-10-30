9th Tehran Int'l Sculpture Symposium due

Mojtaba Mousavi said this art event after a one-year interruption will be inaugurated this year.

He added that all terms and conditions of the symposium were published and announced nationally and internationally in the 9th call and at the end of the deadline announced by the jury in the international section of the 178 participants, 10 sculptors were selected.

The member of the Council of Policymaking and Selection of Works of the 9th Tehran International Sculpture Symposium stated that in the national section, among the 96 Iranian artists, 5 works were selected to perform at the symposium.

Mousavi on the material of the symposium said that during this period there was no particular theme for the symposium, so there is a certain variation in the way artists look, while the material is the same as Travertine stone.

At the 9th Sculpture Symposium, we will have our third student course with professional artists, he said, referring to the student section at the symposium.

The official went on to say that the deadline for submitting works to the student section of the symposium was extended to November 7 this year and after the end of the announced deadline, about 10 works of sculpture students were submitted for performance.

Mousavi said about the countries participating in the symposium that artists from France, Slovenia, Taiwan, Bulgaria, China, Argentina, Belarus, India, Bolivia, and Peru will attend the event.

