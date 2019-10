Directed by Amir-Houshang Moein, the 8-minute animation is scheduled to go on screen four times at the event.

This year 310 movies from 61 countries are to compete at the festival.

The 62nd International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film is set to take place in Leipzig of Germany from October 28 to November 3.

7129**2050

