Kaveh Rezaei scored the match’s only goal at minute 82 to allow Charleroi to go past Oostende in the Belgian First Division A.

He was later substituted by Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Fall at minute 85.

Last week as well, Iranian player Ali Gholizadeh scored the only goal for the Belgian football club to cruise past Royal Excel Mouscron.

Charleroi stands fifth in Belgian First Division A with 21 points.

