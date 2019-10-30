Iran, Turkey, Russia support Constitutional Committee of Syria

They issued the statement as guarantor states of the Astana process on the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis ahead of the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee of Syria, which consists of government, opposition, and civil society members.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen had earlier met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ahead of the committee's inaugural meeting Wednesday.

They expressed their conviction that the launch of the Constitutional Committee proved "there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict".

They said they were committed to advancing a viable and lasting Syrian-led and Syrian-owned and UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254, which was backed by all members of the Security Council.

He said the launch of talks for a new Syrian constitution is a huge step forward.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal on Oct. 22 under which YPG/PKK militias will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

"This is a huge joint victory," said Lavrov, noting that there were "a lot of difficulties" to get to the start of the constitutional committee, which confirms the "commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria."

"There is no military solution to the Syrian conflict," said Lavrov.

Zarif agreed that the constitutional committee is at the beginning of "a very difficult process."

"The commission must be Syrian-owned and led and must be acceptable to the Syrian people," he said, and not "foreign-led".

"We insist on the territorial integrity of Syria, and the armed forces of Syria should control it," said Zarif.

