Iran signs 3 MoUs with Eastern Mediterranean states on health sector

Mohsen Asadi Lari said that the MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean held in Tehran.

He added noted Iran is also supposed to sign three MoUs with Libya, adding that their implementation will be followed seriously.

Of course, implementation of these MoUs depends both on target markets and the Iranian companies, he noted.

He went on to say that thanks to Tunisia's interest, Iran is trying to hold a bilateral conference between Iran and Tunisia and in the participation of the private sector.

The food and Drug Administration of Iran is seriously active in maintaining international cooperation.

Lari went on to say that the recent summit was aimed at showcasing Iran's potentials in first aid, health, drug, medical equipment, and health tourism and also in the emergency sector.

The WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean is one of WHO’s 6 regional offices around the world, WHO official website reported.

"It serves the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, which comprises 21 Member States and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip), with a population of nearly 679 million people," it added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish