Iran says it supports Syria-Syria solution and talks

“Iran’s position is the four-point proposal that we submitted to the group where we mentioned that the problem in Syria should be resolved by all Syrians only,” said Iran government’s Spokesman Ali Rabiei on Wednesday.

He added that the Syrian forces should be stationed along Turkey’s borders in a bid to alleviate Ankara’s security concerns.

Rabiei mentioned that the Syrian government’s actions in Idlib are essential to uproot Daesh terrorists who are creating problems for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The northwestern Syrian province of Idlib is home to several terrorist groups and tens of thousands of foreign fighters.

In September 2018, Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement that postponed a planned Syrian regime offensive on Idlib and other areas near the Turkish border.

As part of that agreement, Turkey was required to remove all extremist groups from the province, some of which are allied with the al-Qaida terror group.

