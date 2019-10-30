Iran warns al Baghdadi's death won't end ISIS ideology

“Did Bin Laden’s death by the previous US government ended Al Qaeda?,” asked rhetorically Iran government’s Spokesman Ali Rabiei on Wednesday, warning that “Daeshism won’t terminate with the death of ISIS leader”.

ISIS in Arabic is called Daesh.

“Daeshism is a movement that was created on the wrong basis of interventionism in the region,” Rabiei added, referring to the idea of terrorism by this group that has nearly been annihilated in Iraq and Syria.

“This interventionism grew by the support of some despotic governments in the region as well as by the looting of such countries' wealth,” he mentioned.

The US announced earlier this week that its forces had killed Abu Bakir al Baghdadi, leader of the Daesh terrorist group.

Such a move by the US is “just a show” as the country is getting closer to the 2020 presidential election, according to the official, who urged that “Daesh swamp that has been created by US policies should be rooted out”.

