Supreme Leader: Well-wishers of Iraq, Lebanon should thwart insecurity

The biggest harm that the enemies can inflict on a country is to harm its security, what they are doing in some countries of the region is to deprive the people of security, said Ayatollah Khamenei in the ceremony of graduation and oath-taking of cadets at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that more than everyone, the US and some Western intelligence services, are stirring up disorder, with the money from some reactionary regional countries, which is the worst detriment and the most dangerous hostility to a nation.

The Leader said that their people have some righteous demands, but, they should know that their demands can be reached in the legal frameworks.

The Supreme Leader said when the legal structure of a country got disrupted, nothing can be done. When there is a vacuum of power in a country, no positive measures can be taken.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said that the enemies hatched plots against Iran as well.

"Thank God the enemies plots have been neutralized by timely presence of the people at the scene."

(updating)

9417**1416

