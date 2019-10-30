Iran, Switzerland discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

During the meeting which was held in Geneva, both sides exchanged views on regional issues and Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif arrived in Geneva late on Tuesday night to take part in foreign ministerial meeting of Astana Process talks.

He had earlier held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the trio's foreign ministers as the guarantors of Astana Format held a trilateral meeting in Geneva on October 26, 2019 where they also sat down for talks with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

In their closing statement they stressed strong commitments of the guarantors regarding Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity which should be respected by all. They also reiterated their strong commitment to fight terrorism and counter separatist attempts in Syria.

