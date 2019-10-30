IRGC arrests Bahá'í followers in Shiraz

The Bahá'í followers were holding a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of one of its seniors which coincided with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Reza (AS).

IRGC said that the arrested people were holding the ceremony secretly in city of Shiraz.

The Islamic Republic of Iran regards Baha'i faith as outlawed for anti-Islam sentiments.

The IRGC said that it busted the group in line with countering the Israeli-backed sect and preventing them from realizing ominous interests of foreign countries and reconstructing their espionage pyramid.

