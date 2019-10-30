Supreme Leader attends graduation ceremony of cadets

Ayatollah Khamenei is to scheduled to decorate the model cadets with epalette.
The news is updating.
9417**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Oct 30, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the ceremony of graduation and oath-taking of cadets at Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Academy on Wednesday.
Ayatollah Khamenei is to scheduled to decorate the model cadets with epalette.
The news is updating.
9417**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment