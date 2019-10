Vaezi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said that a committee is weighing conduct of the states parties to the JCPOA, and if they continue with failure to honor their commitments to the nuclear deal, in the time-frame of two-month period, Iran will definitely take the 4th step in the due time.

Vaezi said that the European countries are expected to fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA.

