Some 17,000 tons of pistachios harvested in central Iran

Ali Zahroudi said that Anar County is among the most productive points for pistachios.

He said that the pistachio harvest festival is to be held on Thursday with the participation of some domestic and foreign guests.

Iran and the US have been the biggest producers of pistachios in the world with the annual pistachio exports of 160,000 tons and 200,000 tons respectively.



Italy, Greece, Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey are also among the main players in the world pistachio market but none of them can compete with Iran.



