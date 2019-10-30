Shiraz to host Germany cultural week in commemoration of Hafez, Goethe

Two hundred years ago, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749–1832)- German poet and philosopher- released the West-Eastern Diwan which is a collection of poems in Persian style with inspirations from Hafez, the great Iranian poet who was living in Shiraz, southern Iranian province of Fars, in 14th century.

Divan-e Hafez is the greatest and most professional work of the Iranian poet.

Many cultural figures involved in the Iranian and German literature will be present in Germany's Cultural Week to speak about strong tie among the two poets after many years.

It was two centuries ago that Goethe wrote his West-Eastern Diwan (West–östlicher Divan in German language) to build inseparable ties between West and East civilizations.

Germany's Cultural Week is to be held under the German Embassy's plan and hosted by Shiraz with cooperation of the city's municipality to mark anniversary of publishing Goethe's Divan.

What draws attention to this cultural event is the mixture of West and East cultures made by Goethe's realization from Hafez.

By publishing West-Eastern Diwan, Goethe learned about Hafez and started learning about the East, according to scholars.

