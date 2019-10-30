US scholar says ISIS leader's death will not impact US elections

"I think they do matter. Perhaps less than in the past because no one today had the profile of Bin Laden, but al-Baghdadi was still important," Dennis Jett told IRNA in response to the reason for which the death of the heads of terrorist groups is no longer important to the world.

"It is unclear why he did this but I doubt it will have any effect," he added, refereeing to Trump's statement showing his mistrust to US domestic system indicating that he had coordinated with Russia but did not trust Nancy Pelosi to say so and its impact on his re-election.

"He had to coordinate with the Russians to avoid our forces getting into combat with their forces, he added.

Ex-diplomat noted: "He may have not briefed congressional leaders before the raid to avoid security leaks that would have compromised the operation."

Elaborating on the reason why the US only physically fight these groups instead of fighting the roots of terrorist groups, Jett said: "It is a mistake we seem to make and I think failure to address the roots is bad strategy."

When asked by IRNA reporter whether the world should believe that the US has camped in Syria and Iraq to fight terrorism, US scholar said: "It is not clear why he is obsessed about the oil and is hard to explain."

In response to a question why there is no clear information on selling and buying ISIS' oil, Jett said: " He may be acting to prevent ISIS from using the oil as a source of revenue, which is important since the use it to finance their terrorist activities."

Giving information on the number of people who were killed during the long-time war and also the priority of oil in comparison with human lives, he said: "Yes, hundreds of thousands, The oil issue has only come up recently but the war has been going on for many years."

He added: "Obama tried to do something about it but did not want to put American troops at risk."

Earlier, spokesman of the Iranian government Ali Rabiei wrote in reaction to the news regarding the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, that like killing of Osama bin Laden which did not result in uprooting terrorism, al-Baghdadi’s death will not also end Daesh ideology.

Neither the death of Bin Laden, nor that of al-Baghdadi is regarded as end of the ISIS terrorism but it is only end of one of its chapters, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Death is just a symbol but it is now growing with US policies, regional petrodollars and is being appeared by Takfiri ideology, he added.

He called for uprooting these three sources in order to dry up the roots of terrorism.

