Iran freestylers bag 1 gold, 1 bronze in Hungary Champs

In 57kg weight category, Sarlak defeated Armenian rival in the first round.

In the second round, he overpowered Japan 5-2 and advanced quarter-finals.

In quarter-finals, he hit Georgian rival and entered semi-final stage.

Then in semi-final match, he was overpowered by Kazakhstan.

In qualifiers match, he defeated Mongolia 7-4 and snatched a bronze medal.

In 97 kg weight category, Gelij hit Latvia 11-0 in the first round.

In the second round, he defeated Georgian rival and advanced semi-final match.

The Iranian fighter overshined Belarusian wrestler in semi-final match and entered final stage.

After defeating Russian rival in the final match, he received a gold medal.

The U23 Senior World Championships will be underway until November 3.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish