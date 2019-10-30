Oct 30, 2019, 9:58 AM
Iran freestylers bag 1 gold, 1 bronze in Hungary Champs

Tehran, Oct 30, IRNA – Iranian freestyle wrestlers Mojtaba Gelij and Ali Reza Sarlak received a gold and a bronze medal in the U23 Senior World Championships which is underway in Budapest, Hungary.

In 57kg weight category, Sarlak defeated Armenian rival in the first round.

In the second round, he overpowered Japan 5-2 and advanced quarter-finals.

In quarter-finals, he hit Georgian rival and entered semi-final stage.

Then in semi-final match, he was overpowered by Kazakhstan.

In qualifiers match, he defeated Mongolia 7-4 and snatched a bronze medal.

In 97 kg weight category, Gelij hit Latvia 11-0 in the first round.

In the second round, he defeated Georgian rival and advanced semi-final match.

The Iranian fighter overshined Belarusian wrestler in semi-final match and entered final stage.

After defeating Russian rival in the final match, he received a gold medal.

The U23 Senior World Championships will be underway until November 3.

