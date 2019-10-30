11 injured in exchange of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan security forces

Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machine guns from Nari district in the Kunar province targeting civil population in Arundu village in Pakistan’s Chitral area.

"Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts Kandi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated," said the statement.

There are reports of substantial damage to Afghan Border Posts, while fire stopped after engagement at military level, ISPR said.

Last month, four soldiers of Pakistan Army were killed and one other was injured in two separate incidents of firing by militants near the Afghan border.

Following the attacks, the Foreign Office had summoned the Afghan Charge d’ Affairs to lodge a formal protest against the cross-border firing.

Pakistan has already fenced an over 900-kilometer-long portion of the Afghan border in an attempt to prevent movement of miscreants and terrorists between the two countries.

