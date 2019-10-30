Iran, Turkey, Russia stress Syria's territorial integrity

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the trio's foreign ministers as the guarantors of Astana Format held a trilateral meeting in Geneva on October 26, 2019 where they also sat down for talks with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

The closing statement of the trilateral meeting reads:

1 . They stressed strong commitments of the guarantors regarding Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity which should be respected by all. They also reiterated their strong commitment to fight terrorism and counter separatist efforts in Syria.

2 . They welcomed establishment of Constitution Committee and its start in Geneva on October 30 as the result of effective contributions of Astana guarantors and implementation of decisions made by Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

3 . They maintained that the launch of Constitution Committee certifies that there is no military solution for Syria crisis, reiterating their commitment for reinforcing Syrian-Syrian political process in line with the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2254.

4 . They also stressed continued interaction with the Syrian parties and UN envoy for Syria in support of Constitution Committee in a bid to ensure its effective functioning.

5 . They opined that Constitution Committee should work with constructive interaction and away from aliens' interference in a bid to win Syrians' full support.

6 . They called for increasing humanitarian aid for all Syrians across the country without precondition and discrimination, easing secure repatriation of the refugees and building confidence among all Syrian parties.

