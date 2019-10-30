Oct 30, 2019, 5:05 AM
Iran stresses unity among Lebanese tribes, parties, figures

Tehran, Oct 30, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that given the current situation in Lebanon, Iran deems it necessary for the country's tribes, parties and figures to maintain unity.

Given the current situation in the country, especially Prime Minister Saad Hariri's submission of resignation, Lebanese nation and government should hopefully leave behind the sensitive situation with success and solidarity.  

Stressing the need for maintaining peace and security in the friendly and brotherly country of Lebanon, Mousavi said that Iran appeals to the Lebanese tribes, fractions and personalities to stand united and answer pubic demands in a calm atmosphere.

