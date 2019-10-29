US sanctions threaten Iranians' right to health: HRW

Trump "administration officials claim they stand with the Iranian people, but the overboard and burdensome US sanctions regime is harming Iranian's right to health, including access to life-saving medicines", said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at HRW, AFP reported.

"The comprehensive web of US sanctions has led banks and companies to pull back from humanitarian trade with Iran, leaving Iranians who have rare or complicated diseases unable to get the medicine and treatment they require," she added.

In a 47-page report, HRW documents show the US-built exemptions for humanitarian imports into its sanctions regime have failed to offset the strong reluctance of the US and the ,European companies and banks to finance humanitarian goods.

Iran produces 96 percent of the drugs it uses, but imports more than half of the raw materials to make them, according to the Syndicate of Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries.

HRW called on the US to "get serious about addressing the harm resulting from its cruel sanctions regime."

Washington must create "a viable financial channel with reasonable requirements for companies, banks and groups to provide humanitarian goods for people in Iran", it said.

