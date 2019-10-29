Ilam province's handicrafts exports to Iraq double in 6 months

Director General of the provincial Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department Abdelmalek Shanbezadeh told IRNA Tuesday that some $12 million worth of handicrafts were exported to Iraq during the period while the figure for the corresponding period last year stood at six million dollars.

Exported items included Kilim, woolen rugs (called Jajim) and felt which are exported from Mehran border, he said.

The official further noted that over the past months of the current Iranian calendar year, various products were exported to Iran of which handicrafts were the most significant.

Some 120 handicrafts workshops are operating across the province, he said.

Ilam province is located in the western part of the country, sharing 425 kilometers of border with Iraq.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish