Zarif: US push to isolate Iran in region failed

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference in the Qatari capital, Doha, he said that Iran is ready to engage with the international community including the United States over its nuclear program, adding, however, that Tehran would not take part in discussions that did not take into account the Iranian interests, Aljazeera reported.

Zarif further noted that Iran would not accept a "zero-sum game" approach to solve a worsening crisis following a US decision last year to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The foreign minister reiterated Iran's own initiative to resolve regional crises through the "Hormuz initiative", named after the strategically-important maritime passageway through which most of the Middle East's oil is exported to world's markets.

Referring to Trump's insistence on the need for a new agreement, Zarif said Iran was "not afraid of deals or meetings" but added that "everyone is required to live up to their own commitments."

"The survival of any agreement depends on each party gaining something from it," he said at the event in the Qatar National Museum.

Zarif also accused Saudi Arabia of attempting to isolate Iran, Turkey and Qatar from regional security arrangements, calling such efforts "unacceptable."

""We all have to come together," he said.

Drawing leaders from around the world, the Munich Security conference will address major regional and international issues, including the long-running conflicts in Syria and Yemen as well as weapons proliferation and internet and energy security.

