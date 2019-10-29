Iran participates in South Korea public diplomacy week

During the event which was held with the cooperation of Korea Foundation, various countries introduced the capacities, cultural achievements and handicrafts.

Iranian embassy also erected a stall to showcase tourist attractions and potentials which was welcomed by visitors.

The Korea Foundation is a non-profit public diplomacy organization established in 1991 to promote a better understanding of Korea and strengthen friendships in the international community.

The Foundation carries out various projects for exchange between the Republic of Korea and foreign countries to cultivate mutual understanding.

