Iran freestylers advance to Hungary Champs quarter-finals

In 61 kg weight category, Mohammad Baqer Yakhkeshi defeated the US to stand against Armenia in quarter-finals.

In 74 kg category, Mohammad Nokhodi hit Kazakh rival and is to compete with Mongolian rival.

Meanwhile, Kamran Qasem Pour in 86 kg weight category overpowered Armenia in the first round.

In the second round, he overshined Polish rival.

He will stand against Mongolia in quarter-finals.

Hossein Shahbazi in 92 kg was defeated by the American fighter and should wait for his rival presence in final match.

In the weight category of 125 kg, Amir Hossein Zare hit Moldova and will stand against the winner of Japan-Kazakhstan match in quarter-finals.

The U23 Senior World Championships will be underway until November 3.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish