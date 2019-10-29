Iranian Rowers Finish 3rd at Asian Games in South Korea

Iranian national team ranked third with two gold and five bronze medals in the 2019 Asian Rowing Championships in South Korea.

On the last day of competitions in the 2019 Asian Rowing Championships in South Korea, Iranian athletes collected 3 more bronze medals for Iran.

Aghel Habibian won a bronze medal in men’s lightweight single sculls.

The other bronze medals were obtained by Siavash Saeidi, Milad Allahverdian, Amir Hossein Mahmoudpour and Bahman Nassiri in men’s Quadruple sculls.

In women’s lightweight quadruple sculls, Shakiba Voqoufi, Zeinab Norouzi, Kimia Zareyee, and Maryam Omidi Parsa received a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Iranian representative ranked third and won the bronze medal at the Para-rowing section of the event.

Two gold medals were earned by Bahman Nassiri who snatched the gold in men’s single sculls and Nazanin Malaei in women’s lightweight single sculls on the previous days of competitions, while Hanieh Khosrand and Nazanin Rahmani in women’s double sculls and Zeinab Norouzi and Kimia Zareei in women’s lightweight double sculls bagged two bronze medals for Iran.

Iran stood third in the medals table (2 golds, 5 bronzes) while China (8 golds) and Uzbekistan (3 golds, 3 silver) ranked first and second.

The 19th edition of Asian Rowing Championships kicked off in Chungju of South Korea on October 23 and came to an end on Sunday.

Rowing, sometimes referred to as crew in the United States, is a sport whose origins date back to Ancient Egyptian times. It involves propelling a boat on water using oars. By pushing against the water with an oar, a force is generated to move the boat.

تهران- ایرنا- با مشخص شدن تمام امتیازهای کشورهای شرکت‌کننده در رقابت‌های روئینگ قهرمانی آسیا رده‌بندی تیم‌ها مشخص شد و تیم ملی کشورمان در جایگاه سوم قرار گرفت.

رقابت‌های روئینگ قهرمانی آسیا به میزبانی کره‌جنوبی برگزار شد و تیم ملی ایران این مسابقات را با کسب ۲ مدال طلا و ۵ مدال برنز به پایان برد. با به پایان رسیدن این مسابقات و جمع‌بندی امتیازهای کشورهای شرکت کننده رده‌بندی تیمی مسابقات مشخص شد تیم ملی روئینگ ایران در جایگاه سوم آسیا قرار گرفت. در این رده‌بندی چین و ازبکستان در جایگاه‌های اول و دوم قرار گرفتند.

روئینگ ایران در بخش‌های تک‌نفره سنگین وزن و سبک وزن مردان، دو نفره سبک وزن مردان، چهارنفره سنگین وزن مردان، تک‌نفره سبک‌وزن و سنگین‌وزن زنان، دونفره سنگین وزن و سبک‌وزن زنان و چهارنفره سبک وزن زنان شرکت و کارش را با ۲ مدال طلا و ۵ مدال برنز تمام کرد و در جایگاه سوم آسیا قرار گرفت.

