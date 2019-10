“Everyone’s interest is in using the tool of talks and keeping the region away from any conflict that could affect the regional and global security,” said Ammar al-Hakim National Wisdom Movement Leader on Tuesday in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.

The two discussed regional developments as well as the situation in Iraq.

Al-Hakim stressed that the Iraqi government needs to respond to protesters’ demands for jobs.

