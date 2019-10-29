Iranian evnoy congrautlates taekwondo team for Serbia open victory

Iran’s Ambassador to Serbia Hosein Molla Abdollahi met national men’s taekwondo team at the embassy in Belgrade on Tuesday and congratulated them on becoming runner up in the event.

Six Iranian taekwondo players won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals to become runner up in Galeb Belgrade Trophy -Serbia Open 2019.

Mexico was crowned champion and Australia finished third.

The event, that started on Saturday and ended on Sunday, was held at Sports hall “Aleksandar Nikolic” in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

