Iran, Qatar to work out details of cooperation to host 2022 World Cup

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani accepted an offer by Iran’s Information, Communications and Technology Minister who Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi who said that Iranian companies are ready to help organise the 2022 World Cup event.

Iranian and Qatari ICT ministers are now set to sit down with each other to hammer out details of such cooperation.

Jahromi went on to stress that Iran’s ICT sector is growing fast to cushion consequences of the US coercive economic measures.

The Qatari premier also reiterated that his country has grown despite Saudi siege that was laid on it since 2017.

