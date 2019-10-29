Iran defused 33m cyber attacks last year: Minister

Iran’s firewalls, also known as Dezhfa, prevented 33 million cyber attacks from destroying the country’s systems, said Iran’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

He made the remark in the Munich Security Conference ( MSC) Core Group Meeting in Doha, Qatar.

“Cyber attacks threaten people’s security and a wide range of services that they use,” he added, warning that “multilateralism and resorting to sanctions are threats against international cyber security.”

Multilateralism, he said, is the solution to cyber security problems in the world.

