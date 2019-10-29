Pakistani court releases ex-PM Nawaz for eight weeks

A two judge-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court granted the bail to Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case who is under treatment at a hospital for an immune disorder.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and brother of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed the bail application.

The court, in its order, said that two surety bonds of US $ 13,000 each will have to be submitted to the court to secure Nawaz's release.

Earlier during the hearing, the court had asked doctors, who are part of the medical board overseeing Nawaz's treatment, if it was possible for Nawaz to recover without staying in the hospital. The doctors had responded in the negative and said that the PML-N supremo required medical supervision at all times.

When asked if Nawaz had suffered a heart attack during his medical treatment, the doctors had responded in the affirmative.

Few days ago another high court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in another case.

Earlier a renowned hematologist and bone-marrow transplant expert Dr Tahir Sultan Shamsi had confirmed that the former premier did not have bone cancer, but rather acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

The former premier was rushed to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) last week after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

Sharif family has been fighting a series of cases on accusations of money-laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court verdict had, besides disqualifying then Prime Minister Nawaz from his position, also directed the accountability authority to file three references – regarding the family's Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment – before the accountability court.

