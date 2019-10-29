Iran ICT minister, Qatari PM hold talks in Doha

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting in Doha,both sides reviewed promoting economic cooperation between Iranian ICT companies and Qatari associates in holding the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup will be the 17th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, a FIFA-organized international club football tournament between the winners of the six continental confederations, as well as the host nation's league champions.

The tournament will be hosted by Qatar in December 2020.

Jahromi is in Qatar to participate in QITCOM (Safe Smart Cities) 2019.

The trip is being made upon official invitation of Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

QITCOM official website is the largest Information and Communication Technology showcase and event in Qatar which will be underway on October 29- November 1 under the theme “Safe Smart Cities”.

Featuring over 90 speakers, 300 technology exhibitors, 100 startups and 300 innovators and entrepreneur, QITCOM 2019 will be a one-stop-shop for participants to showcase disruptive smart technologies and exchange next-generation knowledge.

