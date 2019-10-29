Official: US sanctions have no impact on Iran-Turkey trade ties

Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump had announced that he will impose sanction against Turkey, but in fact there are no sanctions to be lifted, Reza Kamai said.

So sanctions have never had any impacts to be judged, he added.

US president earlier in a statement announced that he will impose new sanctions against Turkey due to its operations in northern Syria.

“We can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to,” the Treasury secretary, United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said.

Trump said that 50% tariff will be added on Turkish steel exports to the US.

This is while, US Department of the Treasury then announced that it will remove sanctions imposed on Turkish ministries and senior officials following pause of Turkish operations in Northeast Syria.

“As a result of the ceasefire, and at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, Treasury is delisting two Turkish ministries and three of the country’s senior officials,” US Treasury website quoted Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin as saying.

