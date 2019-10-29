Iran lambastes UNSC's silence against Zionist regime's crimes

The Iranian envoy to UN Eshagh Al-Habib attended on Monday a UN Security Council meeting revolving around Palestine issue and peace in the Middle East. The full text of envoy's statement comes as follow:

Mr. President,

I thank the South African Presidency of the Council for convening this open debate. We sincerely value the principled positions and laudable efforts of South Africa in the Council. I also align myself with the NAM and OIC statements.

So far, this Council has adopted nearly 2,500 resolutions. Around 365 of them were related, partly or entirely, to the Palestinian question.

Many of them were exclusively regarding Palestine and adopted under Chapter of the Charter.

However, none of these resolutions were implemented. Rather, the Israeli regime has continued, with total impunity, to pursue its illegal policies and brutal practices.

This includes systematically committing all four core international crimes.

For instance, it waged over 15 wars, invaded all of its neighbors, without exception, and attacked other countries from the Middle East to Africa.

It still holds the territories of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria under its occupation and conducts aggressions and invasions against regional countries.

The latest example is the periodic violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria.

It also continues pursuing expansionist policies, through building more settlements.

The most recent example is the declared intention of its Prime Minister on the illegal annexation of the Jordan Valley.

Likewise, it continues developing all types of weapons of mass destruction and refuses to join related treaties. It has brazenly threatened a regional country with nuclear annihilation.

Moreover, Israeli forces continue brutally killing innocent Palestinians. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018 alone, they killed 299 Palestinian civilians and wounded more than 31,000 others, mostly during the Great March of Return in Gaza.

Another inhumane practice committed by Israel is the over decade-long illegal and inhumane blockade on Gaza.

The long dark list of Israel's brutalities goes on and on, leaving no doubt that, by any measure, it is an extremely outlaw regime.

Unfortunately, this Council has failed in fulfilling its duties regarding Israel.

The reason is crystal clear: the unwavering systematic shielding of Israel by the US.

Recently, they moved their embassy to Al-Quds Al-Sharif and recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Occupied Syrian Golan. Both are material breaches of international law.

Their latest attempt, the so-called "deal of the century" is founded on the illusion to buy all causes and aspirations, honor and dignity, property and territory, and inalienable rights of an entire nation.

The serious, severe and systematic violation of international law by the Israeli regime continues to have serious adverse ramifications on international instruments and institutions.

It gravely erodes the credibility of and the trust and confidence in this Council and the Organization itself. Other impacts of this trend are as devastating as an all-out war, if not greater.

To preserve international peace and security, no nation must be left unheard, unnoticed, unattended, frustrated and despaired.

This can only result in a complete trust and confidence deficit in international instruments and institutions thus leading our world down a path of international disorder.

The Council must be vigilant about this alarming dangerous trend and live up to its responsibilities to prevent the crimes and threats of the Israeli regime.

I thank you, Mr. President.

