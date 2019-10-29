MSC Core Group Meeting kicks off in Qatar with Iran's participation

The opening ceremony of the event was held in the presence of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Zarif is scheduled to deliver speech in two panels on regional and international issues.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told IRNA that Zarif is to participate in some panels related to the conference.

In his speeches, Iranian foreign minister is to elaborate on current developments in the Persian Gulf as well as Iran's stance in this respect, he added.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual conference on international security policy that has taken place in Munich, Bavaria since 1963.

