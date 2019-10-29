Iran ICT minister to attend QITCOM 2019

The trip is being made upon official invitation of Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

Jahromi is also supposed to partake in Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting.

According to QITCOM official website, it is the largest Information and Communication Technology showcase and event in Qatar which will be underway on October 29- November 1 under the theme “Safe Smart Cities”.

“Featuring over 90 speakers, 300 technology exhibitors, 100 startups and 300 innovators and entrepreneur, QITCOM 2019 will be a one-stop-shop for participants to showcase disruptive smart technologies and exchange next-generation knowledge,” it added.

It is worth noting that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also in Doha to elaborate on current developments in the Persian Gulf as well as Iran's stance in this respect in Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaEnglish