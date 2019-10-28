Baghdadi's death won't end terrorism: Iran president chief of staff

“Fighting terrorism is a justified action by any country. However, according to confessions of the same US officials, Daesh was formed by the US itself in the region and was supported as long as it acted in its interests carrying out parrot terrorist actions and waging wars in the region,” said Mahmoud Vaezi, Iran president’s chief of staff on Monday.

He was reacting to the news that the US forces had killed Abu Bakir al Baghdadi, leader of the Daesh terrorist group.

“Now that the US interests have been threatened by this group created by the US itself, they kill its number one through complex operations but this will never mean an end to this corruption,” he warned.

Vaezi went on to criticize that the US killed Al Bghdadi to use it as its winning card in the upcoming elections.

He urged all countries to stop supporting Daesh offspring in the region to uproot it altogether.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish